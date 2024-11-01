Edinburgh buses: Diversions in place as Scotland take on Fiji at Murrayfield
Lothian Buses will introduce a series of diversions before and after the match due to large crowds heading to the rugby international. Scotland’s first game against Fiji will kick off at 5.40pm on Saturday.
The diversions will affect 11 Lothian Bus services and will remain in place during the match due to large crowds in Westfield, Murrayfield and Roseburn areas.
Services 12, 26, X18, 31 and 100
Between 3.40pm and 9.40pm
Service 12 Westbound
Between Morrison Link and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Morrison Street, West Maitland Street, Palmerston Place, Douglas Gardens, Belford Terrace, Belford Road, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.
Service 12 Eastbound
Between Corstorphine Road and Morrison Link, buses will be diverted via Murrayfield Road, Ravelston Dykes, Belford Road, Belford Terrace, Douglas Gardens, Palmerston Place and Torphichen Place
Services 26, 31, 100, X18 Both directions
Between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road in both directions.
Services 1, 2, 22, X27, X28 and 30
Between 6.40pm and 9.40pm
Services 22
Between Balgreen Road and West Approach Road, buses will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.
Service 1
Between Balgreen Road and Fountainpark, buses will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.
Service 2
Between Balgreen Road and Dalry Road, buses will be diverted via Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road in both directions.
Services 30, X27 and X28
Between Saughton Gardens and West Approach Road, buses will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.
For more information you can visit the Lothian Buses website.