Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this weekend’s rugby union Test match in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland begin their 2024 Autumn Nations Series this weekend with the first of four Test matches at Murrayfield with Fiji visiting Edinburgh.

Gregor Townsend’s men will look to get off to a flying start against the Pacific Islanders before taking on the likes of Australia and world champions South Africa later in the month. These three matches have already sold out with only a limited number of tickets still available for the third of the four tests against Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t worry though, if you can’t make it to Murrayfield or weren’t able to get a ticket then you will still be able to catch all the action live on TV and online. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Fiji in the 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series on TV and vi live stream:

Scotland v Fiji date and kick off time

The 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series match between Scotland and Fiji at Murrayfield will take place on Saturday, November 2. It is currently scheduled for a 5:40pm kick off.

What TV channel is Scotland v Fiji on?

Scotland v Fiji and all of the Autumn Nations Test Series (Not just Scotland but England, Ireland and Wales too) will be broadcast live and exclusively on TNT Sports in the UK. The broadcaster previously operated as BT Sports.

If you have not already subscribed to TNT Sports you can do so at their official website. Scotland v Fiji will be on TNT Sports 1 (Sky channel 410) with build-up due to start at 5:30pm immediately following England v New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland v Fiji live stream

One of the easiest ways to watch the match is by streaming it with TNT Sports available through the Discover+ app. Through the app you can view the action on mobile devices or through Smart TVs.

Scotland v Fiji head-to-head record

Scotland have played Fiji 11 times in their history dating back to the first meeting in 1982. The Scots have won nine of those encounter to Fiji’s two.

Their last meeting was in the 2022 Autumn Nations Test Series which Scotland won 28-12. Fiji’s last win in the fixture came in 2017 where the Pacific Islanders were 27-22 winners as Scotland visited Fiji.