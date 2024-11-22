Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ScotRail has announced its timetable for train services throughout the festive period – and there's some good news for those planning Christmas nights out and Boxing Day travel.

The rail operator will run more services in the lead up to Christmas with additional late-night weekend trains on key routes, but services will finish earlier than normal on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay.

The Boxing Day timetable will see services continue to operate between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and to and from Perth, Alloa, Dunblane. Trains will also run from Edinburgh to Dundee/Leven, and between Dundee and Arbroath.

As in previous years, no trains will run on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day and this year the last trains will depart earlier than normal on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Nightlife revellers, however, will be pleased to learn that additional late-night trains will operate on Friday, November 22 and 29 and Friday, December 6, 13, and 20.

A normal service will be in operation between Friday December 27, and Monday December 30, inclusive.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “This is always a special time of year for people whether they’re visiting family and friends, shopping, or going on nights out, so we are delighted to be able to provide extra seats and extra services for customers to do that.

“In the past, we have only been able to run trains in the Strathclyde area on Boxing Day, but this year we have been able to significantly extend that and deliver more trains than ever before, including services to and from Arbroath, Leven, Dundee, Perth, Dunblane, Alloa, and between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“We’re encouraging everyone to plan ahead and check their journey on the ScotRail app or website before they set off as there may be minor amendments to some train times in our timetable change on 15 December.

“Customers will see additional changes during the Christmas period, including the last trains on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve departing earlier than usual.”

You can view the full Christmas timetable on the ScotRail website at www.scotrail.co.uk/about-scotrail/news/christmas-and-new-year-train-times