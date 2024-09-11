Threat of ScotRail strikes over after ‘credible’ pay offer accepted by union members
It comes after union members threatened to walk out in September after balloting for industrial action in the summer. Unite the union said 91 per cent of its members ‘emphatically backed’ a 4.5 per cent pay offer. The new wage will be backdated to take effect from April for one year.
Unite represents over 300 Scotrail general workers including the engineering grades who provide maintenance, overhaul and repair services for the railway rolling stock. The bargaining structure for general workers at Scotrail covering engineers is separate from drivers which is covered by different arrangements.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Scotrail membership have given their overwhelming support to a decent wage deal. We are pleased to have successfully negotiated a significant boost to our members’ take-home pay.”
Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, added: “The Scotrail pay offer is a credible one. It provides a solid platform for securing better jobs, pay and conditions going forward.”
