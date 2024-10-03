Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ScotRail has warned passengers that ‘disruption to services will be ongoing’ following an incident near Edinburgh Park Railway Station this morning.

Emergency services were called to an incident on the railway between Haymarket and Linlithgow shortly after 10am on Thursday, October 3. British Transport Police has confirmed that a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before 12pm, ScotRail announced the line has now reopened but said ‘services will not call at Edinburgh Park until further notice’ adding ‘disruption to services will be ongoing until our staff and trains are back in position’.

Replacement bus services are now in place. Passengers can visit the ScotRail website and social media channels for the most up to date information.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks just before 10am today on October 3 at Edinburgh Park Railway Station.

“Officers and paramedics attended and sadly a person was pronounced deceased. The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”