Liverpool v Napoli: Extra train seats for BT Murrayfield clash as fans warned of alcohol ban on-board

Liverpool and Napoli fans heading to BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh this weekend will benefit from more seats being available on trains, but have been reminded of a strict alcohol ban in carriages.

The pre-season fixture kicks off at 5pm this Sunday (July 28) at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

ScotRail has confirmed it will add more seats on key routes to and from the capital city to help the day run smoothly.

However, trains to and from Edinburgh are expected to be busy and fans heading to the game are advised to allow extra time for travel, as queuing systems may be in place before the match and at Haymarket after the final whistle.

ScotRail will have extra staff on hand to help customers, and a map showing which queue to join at Haymarket is available at scotrail.co.uk/sport

Fans are also being reminded that as with most large events, alcohol bans will be in force.

ScotRail Head of Customer Operations Phil Campbell said: “Friendly or not, this is set to be great match and we’re looking forward to playing our part.

“We’ll be using every available train to make the day run smoothly, with more seats on key services in and out of Edinburgh.

“If you’re going to match, please plan ahead and allow more time for travel as trains will be busy. Buying your tickets in advance will reduce your need to queue.”

The game is a sell-out with over 60,000 football fans from around the world set to pack into Murrayfield.