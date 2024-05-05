Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Road Policing Sergeant Tom Aitken said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing. “We are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area prior to the incident and who may be able to help to contact us. “Likewise, I would ask any drivers with dashcam or private CCTV which may help us to please get in touch." Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3413 of May 4.