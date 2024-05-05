Man dies at scene of crash in Woodside Road, Glenrothes, which saw road closed for hours
A 41-year-old man has died after a crash in Fife which saw a road closed for six hours.
Emergency services were called to Woodside Road in Glenrothes at around 7.50pm on Saturday following reports of a single car crash involving a blue Seat Leon.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for hours while investigations were carried out.
Road Policing Sergeant Tom Aitken said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing. “We are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area prior to the incident and who may be able to help to contact us. “Likewise, I would ask any drivers with dashcam or private CCTV which may help us to please get in touch." Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3413 of May 4.
