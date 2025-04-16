Drivers facing severe delays on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after two vehicle crash

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:14 BST
Drivers are facing severe delays on the Edinburgh City Bypass this afternoon after a two vehicle crash left the road blocked.

The eastbound carriageway of the A720 is restricted between Hermiston Gait and the Dreghorn junction, with drivers facing delays of more than 20 minutes.

Traffic is crawling at around 15mph, according to the AA Route Planner, and Traffic Scotland has warned motorists to ‘expect longer travel times’.

The Westbound carriageway at the Straiton Junction of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass on-slip is currently restricted due to a broken down vehicle.

A Traffic Scotland spokesman said the incident was reported at around 1.30pm. He added: “Road restricted due to a two vehicle collision. Road users are advised to approach with care and expect longer travel times.”

An AA spokesman said: “Severe delays of 23 minutes on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass between A7 (Sheriffhall Roundabout) and B701 Wester Hailes Road (Baberton Junction). Average speed 15 mph.”

