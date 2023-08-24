Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the Queensferry Crossing after a tractor fell off a lorry on the southbound carriageway.

Heavy traffic has built up with lengthy delays reported on the M90 between Fife and Edinburgh and in surrounding villages, according to the latest reports from the AA. Police were called out shortly before 10.30am on Thursday, August 24, after one lane was blocked when the tractor caused an obstruction after toppling off the back of an HGV.

Recovery efforts continued for several hours causing massive tailbacks with severe delays of more than an hour. The vehicle was lifted off the road shortly before 2pm but delays are ongoing.

The latest update from Traffic Scotland just after 3pm said: "Traffic remains heavy Southbound over the Queensferry Crossing this afternoon following the earlier breakdown Slowing back past Halbeath- Approx. 25 minute delay.”