News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Traffic building on Queensferry Crossing after tractor falls off lorry - Traffic Scotland update

The accident caused major bottlenecks on the southbound carriageway of the M90.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the Queensferry Crossing after a tractor fell off a lorry on the southbound carriageway.

Heavy traffic has built up with lengthy delays reported on the M90 between Fife and Edinburgh and in surrounding villages, according to the latest reports from the AA. Police were called out shortly before 10.30am on Thursday, August 24, after one lane was blocked when the tractor caused an obstruction after toppling off the back of an HGV.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recovery efforts continued for several hours causing massive tailbacks with severe delays of more than an hour. The vehicle was lifted off the road shortly before 2pm but delays are ongoing.

The latest update from Traffic Scotland just after 3pm said: "Traffic remains heavy Southbound over the Queensferry Crossing this afternoon following the earlier breakdown Slowing back past Halbeath- Approx. 25 minute delay.”

Police Scotland earlier tweeted: “Fife Road Policing are currently dealing with a tractor that has fallen from an HGV on the southbound carriageway of the Queensferry Crossing. One lane is currently operating due to the obstruction and southbound traffic is heavy on approach. Please allow extra time for travel.”

Related topics:Traffic buildingScotlandHGVDriversPoliceFifeEdinburghTraffic