A 69-year-old man has died after police were called to reports of a cyclist having ‘taken ill’.

Emergency services were called to a cycle path in the Dalmeny Estate, near the A90, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, September 10. Despite paramedics’ efforts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Multiple police cars and ambulance crews were seen on a grass verge at the side of the A90 this afternoon and witnesses reported seeing a large police presence earlier this afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Wednesday, 10 September, 2025, we were called to a cycle path in the Dalmeny Estate, South Queensferry, after a report of a cyclist taking unwell.

“Emergency services attended and a 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”