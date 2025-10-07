Tragedy as man dies near Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh
Police said the man’s death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh landmark at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 7 but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Tuesday, October 7, we received a report of a man taken unwell in the area of Arthurs Seat, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”