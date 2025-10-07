Tragedy as man dies near Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh

A man has died after taking unwell near Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Police said the man’s death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh landmark at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 7 but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 7 | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Tuesday, October 7, we received a report of a man taken unwell in the area of Arthurs Seat, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”