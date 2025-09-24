Rockfalls on Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat increase following August fire

Rockfalls on Arthur’s Seat have reportedly increased following a significant fire at the Edinburgh beauty spot last month.

Fire crews rushed to the capital landmark on August 10 after a large gorse fire spread quickly across Arthur’s Seat causing damage to a large area of the hill. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service managed to contain the fire overnight but remained at the scene for several days to dampen down hotspots.

Last month’s fire saw the High Road, a route on Arthur’s Seat used by walkers and cyclists, close to the public following safety concerns. Geologists are now assessing the site but a reopening date remains unknown.

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland, which manages the site, said: “There has been an increase in rockfalls impacting the High Road carriageway and pavement in Holyrood Park due to the recent wildfire.

“Independent engineering geologists have attended the site to carry out inspections of the rock faces above the road. They are now completing their report and carrying out a trajectory analysis of the slopes. We are expecting to receive these results in October which will dictate our next steps.”

Rockfalls on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh have reportedly increased following a significant fire on August 10 | Peter Summers/Getty Images

Earlier in the year Duddingston Low Road was closed due to risk of rock falls following an inspection of Samsons Ribs. The popular route, which closed on March 15, reopened to pedestrians and ‘dismounted cyclists’ in early August but remains closed to traffic.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) previously stated engineers will need to explore ‘wide ranging and comprehensive options’ to safely reopen the carriageway to traffic - and due to the complexity and scale of the works, the project could take between 12 and 18 months.

It cited ‘design options, resourcing, relevant and legally required permissions, and subsequent construction’ as reasons for the lengthy closure.

But providing an update in early September, HES said ‘a final decision on what type of access will be permitted to use this area once these proposed additional works have been completed has not been reached.’

Edinburgh South MP, Ian Murray shared an update from HES at the beginning of the month, detailing the partial reopening of Duddingston Low Road and future plans for the popular route.

It read: “Our team continues to work with independent geotechnical engineers to investigate and design options that would allow us to increase the area accessible to the public on the Duddingston Low Road. Once a preferred design has been agreed, further works, which will be subject to resources, planning permission, and scheduled monument consent, will be required to ensure the safety of all users.

“A final decision on what type of access will be permitted to use this area once these proposed additional works have been completed has not been reached. Any future decisions made will be taken in line with our Strategic Plan for Holyrood Park as well as our Movement Strategy for the Park which is currently under development.

“We are grateful for the feedback received so far from residents, communities, interest groups and Park users regarding the closure of this area. This has, and will continue to, inform our approach and future decision making. Should anyone wish to share their views with us they can continue do so via our Park correspondence email address at [email protected].”