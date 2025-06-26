A corner of Edinburgh’s Canongate, that was once the site a 17th century Magdalene Asylum, is being turned into new student housing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site at 179 Canongate, located within the Old Town Conservation Area and UNESCO World Heritage Site, will see a 76-unit student building completed by summer 2026.

Between the 1790s and 1840s, the site was part of the Magdalene Asylum, a reformatory aimed at rehabilitating “fallen women”. The buildings were demolished after the asylum was moved to the Gorgie area of the city in the 1840s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buildings currently standing formed part of the city’s New Street Gasworks complex which provided Edinburgh with fuel for cooking, heating and lighting until its closure in 1906. The buildings were then converted and used for offices in the late 20th century.

The historic Canongate site has seen a rich evolution over centuries - from its origins as the Magdalene Asylum, through to gasworks and offices | Submitted

Structural and conservation engineering firm, Will Rudd, have been tasked with maintaining the historic character of the area by helping to preserve key elements of the site's heritage, including the retention of historic boundary walls and a late 19th-century workshop building.

Even Sorgjerd, director at Will Rudd, said: “Retaining parts of the original structures has been essential, not just for planning, but to honour the site’s history. It required an innovative combination of traditional conservation techniques and modern engineering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With parts of the site designated as historically significant and an active sewer running beneath, the engineering solutions had to be both respectful and precise. A bespoke system of façade retention and underpinning was developed to preserve the structures during construction. These measures have allowed the steel frame of the new building to be constructed seamlessly around the retained elements.”

Located close to Edinburgh’s Canongate Kirk and Tolbooth, the new student building is expected to open by the summer 2026 | Submitted

The project is being delivered for S Harrison Developments in collaboration with architect 3DReid and contractor Clark Contracts. Will Rudd is using cutting-edge 3D modelling and laser scanning technology to plan, verify and adjust works to prevent structural surprises and allow the construction to move forward efficiently.

Gavin Jones, development director at S Harrison Developments Ltd, said: “This project presented a unique opportunity to sensitively regenerate a historically rich site in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town. Balancing the intricacies of conservation with the demands of high-quality, modern student living required a collaborative and carefully considered approach.

“Will Rudd’s deep expertise in civil and conservation engineering has been instrumental in delivering solutions that protect and enhance the heritage of 179 Canongate, while enabling the creation of a purpose-built residence that contributes positively to the fabric of the city.”