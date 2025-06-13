Edinburgh pubs: 13 photos of ‘still standing’ proper traditional pubs in the Old Town

Edinburgh’s picture-postcard Old Town has no shortage of places to enjoy a cold glass of something, though admittedly, it has seen major changes over the past few years. And not all of them for the better.

These days, traditional pubs in the area must compete for business with a vast array of wine and cocktail bars, specialist gin and rum outlets and craft beer bars. And that’s not forgetting the number of once-loved boozers which were converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, however, as there’s still plenty of places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps – perhaps with a big sporting event on the telly or a game of pool or darts thrown in for good measure.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 13 ‘proper’ pubs in Edinburgh’s Old Town we’d recommend for a pint.

The Waverley Bar Where: 3-5 St Mary's St, Edinburgh EH1 1TA. Standing on the site of the 16th century Old Flodden Wall and tucked away just off the Royal Mile, the Waverley Bar is steeped in history from its foundations up.

The Scotsman's Lounge Where: 73 Cockburn St, Edinburgh EH1 1BU. Traditional pub located just off the heart of Edinburgh's world famous Royal Mile.