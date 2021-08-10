After reports of a person being tragically struck by a train, there have been cancellations and delays across the country, including to trains in Edinburgh, ScotRail has announced.Picture: John Devlin.

Just before 7am on Tuesday, ScotRail announced that a person was “struck by a train” between Airdrie and Shettleston.

Following the incident, ScotRail said they are working closely with the emergency services.

As a result of the tragedy, services from Edinburgh to Helensburgh / Milngavie and Airdrie to Balloch were delayed, revised or cancelled.

However, in an update just after 8am, ScotRail stated that Services between Airdrie and Balloch and between Edinburgh and Helensburgh/ Milngavie can now run as scheduled.

A ScotRail Spokesperson said: “Sadly, we’ve had reports of a person being struck by a train between Airdrie and Shettleston. We’re working closely with the emergency services.

“The emergency services have now declared it safe to run our trains between Shettleston and Airdrie.”

Yet, certain delays may still be present.

ScotRail has said disruption to the tracks is expected until 10.30 am.

Ticket acceptance was in place with Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh and Edinburgh Park.

A ScotRail spokesperson added: “Services between Airdrie and Balloch and between Edinburgh and Helensburgh/ Milngavie can now run as scheduled, however there will be some alterations & delays due to crew & units being out of place.

“07:25 Helensburgh Central to Edinburgh will be first train to run as booked bypassing Coatdyke.”

ScotRail is urging people to check their journey before travelling.

For further service information you can track your journey via ScotRail’s Journey Check website and app.

