On Wednesday, petrol prices at UK forecourts fell to the lowest level since mid-May. However, while fuel costs are dropping, energy bills and the price of consumer goods are continuing to rise.

If you’re looking to cut down on costs, trying to reduce what you pay for petrol is a good place to start.

So, where are the cheapest places in Edinburgh to get fuel?

Here’s our breakdown of the places near you.

What’s the average price of petrol and diesel at the moment?

According to Confused.com, the average price of petrol in the UK on Thursday (September 22) was 164.5p per litre, while the price of diesel was 181.1p per litre.

Lower diesel and petrol prices took some pressure off struggling households, but the cost of living crisis is still hitting members of the public.

The highest price of petrol recorded for the UK was 198.9p per litre and the lowest was 137.9p per litre.

Meanwhile, the highest price of diesel on Thursday was 213.9p per litre, while the lowest came in at 114.9p per litre.

Will fuel prices continue to fall?

Analysts believe that the cost of petrol will continue to decrease, meaning that pump prices may come down further in the coming weeks.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: "Although the fall in pump prices has slowed in recent weeks, they continue to trickle down steadily.

"This was to be expected as the end of the US summer motoring season eases the pressure on gasoline demand and therefore reduces the wholesale price of petrol in this country.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "While this is clearly good news, prices should have fallen much further than they have due to the big reduction in the cost of wholesale fuel this summer.

"The main reason this hasn't happened is that the big four supermarkets, which dominate UK fuel sales, have refused to pass on savings.

"Average margins are now 19p a litre - 12p more than the long-term average. Petrol should really be on sale for 153p a litre and diesel 175p.

"We hope the Competition and Markets Authority is watching what's happening closely."

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol in Edinburgh, according to Petrolprices.com:

Costco Loanhead

Price: 154.7p per litre for Unleaded and 171.7p per litre for Diesel

Address: Costkea Way, Loanhead EH20 9BY

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday: 10am - 8:30pm, Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm, Sunday: 10am - 6pm

Morrisons Portobello Road

Price: 161.7p per litre for Unleaded and 181.7p per litre for Diesel

Address: Portobello Road, Edinburgh EH8 7EF

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday: 6:30am - 10:30pm, Sunday: 7:30am - 10:00pm

Gulf Edinburgh

Price: 161.9p per litre for Unleaded and 179.9p per litre for Diesel

Address: Liberton Filling Station, 105 Liberton Road, Edinburgh EH16 6ND

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday: Open 24 hours

Sainsbury’s Cameron Toll

Price: 161.9p per litre for Unleaded and 180.9p per litre for Diesel

Address: Cameron Toll Shopping Centre, 6 Lady Road, Edinburgh EH16 5PB

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday: 7am - 10pm, Sunday: 7am - 8.30pm

Sainsbury’s Currie

Price: 162.9p per litre for Unleaded and 178.9p per litre for Diesel

Address: Lanark Road West, Edinburgh, Currie EH14 5JX