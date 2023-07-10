New check-in baggage scanners are to be installed at Edinburgh Airport which will mean passengers no longer need to remove liquids, gels and electronic devices from their hand luggage as they go through security.

The airport has ordered eight of the high-tech 3D X-ray scanners, which will also mean passengers are allowed to carry up to two litres of liquid onto a plane. But airport bosses stressed there will be no changes to the liquid rules at Edinburgh this summer.

A spokesperson said: “People should continue to prepare for security as normal by keeping liquids under 100ml, taking them out of bags and placing them into clear plastic ones provided. Large electricals also need taken out. Any change to that at Edinburgh will be made in an announcement, so people should continue to follow the rules they know.”

Edinburgh Airport passengers will soon not have to remove liquids during security (Lisa Ferguson)

The new scanners are expected to be phased in during 2024. Suppliers Smith Detection said the scanners provide a detailed analysis of a bag’s content, allowing security operators to easily spot items that shouldn’t be there, and has a low false-alarm rate.

Smiths Detection’s head of market Andy Evripides said: “We are delighted to be supplying Edinburgh Airport with our leading CT checkpoint X-ray scanner. The system provides higher levels of safety and security, leading to a significantly improved passenger experience by allowing them to pass through security with less hassle and the need to unpack and repack their hand luggage. The system also uses the least energy of its type on the market, helping airports reach their sustainability goals.”