The improved QuietRoute 61 was launched at Little France. Picture: Greg Macvean.

QuietRoute 61, which now links Roslin in Midlothian with Portobello, allows people to reach destinations such as Rosslyn Chapel, the Royal Infirmary, the BioQuarter and Portobello High School, as well as linking communities in the south-east of Edinburgh, such as Gilmerton, Moredun, Niddrie, Bingham.

Signage has been extended from the original end point of the route at Gilmerton Road to Portobello Promenade, with numerous links into the wider active travel network along the route, including National Cycle Network Routes 1 and 76 at Jewel Park and QuietRoute 10 at Portobello Promenade.

Among the work carried out in the improvement scheme was the creation of a new “hybrid” crossing and section of two-way cycle segregation at Gilmerton Road and the city’s first of three new “tiger” crossings – which combine a zebra crossing with a crossing for cyclists – in and around the Royal Infirmary and the BioQuarter.

Improvements have also been made to crossings at Old Dalkeith Road and Niddrie Mains Road, along with other changes that better prioritise people walking, wheeling and cycling.

The completion of the project was celebrated at a launch event at Little France with members of the community, key project contributors and wider organisations, who all played a part in the project.

Transport and environment convener Scott Arthur said: “This project has transformed a key cross-boundary route between Edinburgh and Midlothian, helping people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to walk, wheel and cycle easily and safely.

Improvements at Little France were part of the £1m project. Picture: Greg Macvean.

“It’s clear that we all need to rethink the way we move around the city if we are to cut congestion, air pollution and harmful carbon emissions, as we are reminded during Scotland’s Climate Week. Not only do Edinburgh’s QuietRoutes help people to make more sustainable transport choices, but they provide pleasant and enjoyable spaces, connecting key destinations around the Capital.”

And Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for active travel, Douglas Bowen, added: "We welcome the improvements along the QuietRoute 61 introduced by the city council to support active travel and improved accessibility. This has created an excellent cross boundary route, connecting numerous communities and destinations in Edinburgh and Midlothian."

Edinburgh’s QuietRoutes are a network of walking and cycling routes designed for users of all abilities that avoid busy main roads and provide safe and prioritised crossing points where they intersect.

The QuietRoute network is numbered and signed throughout the city, with online maps available from the council website.