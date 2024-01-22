Traffic signals across the capital are reported to have failed following Storm Isha

Edinburgh drivers have been warned to ‘take care’ after power outages have taken out traffic signals across the city.

Storm Isha has left disruption in its wake following last night’s wind and rain, including reports of power outages and fallen trees leading to delays on the roads. Traffic light signals at Hermiston Gait were reported to broken shortly after 6.30am with Traffic Scotland stating that three lanes were restricted and drivers should ‘take care.’

The AA reported: “Heavy traffic due to traffic signal failure on M8 at J1 A720 Edinburgh City Bypass (Hermiston Gait).” They added: “The traffic lights on the roundabout at the end M8 are not working due to a power outage.”

The AA reported 'heavy traffic' at Hermiston Gait roundabout due to a power outage.

Taking to X, Road Policing Scotland advised people to avoid travelling unless ‘absolutely necessary’ due to high winds, adding that Storm Isha has left debris on the roads which could implement ‘short notice road closures, localised flooding and other issues’.