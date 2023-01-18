An Edinburgh family is urging witnesses to come forward, after their cat was killed in a hit-and-run.

The family pet, named Timmy, was found injured on a road in the Blackford Avenue area on Monday morning, after being hit by a vehicle. He was discovered by a local woman, who ran to nearby veterinary surgery Cat Clinic to get help. While a vet quickly came to the rescue, the three-year-old kitty died in the clinic soon after.

His owners, Steph Craig and Keith McDougall, and their children are “distraught” at the loss of their pet. "We can't believe he was just left”, they said.

Timmy, who was a beloved family pet, as a kitten.

In a Facebook post, the couple wrote: “Timmy was a very big cat and you would have known if you had hit him. I hope whoever you are that you've had a traumatic day. We certainly have. Our kids are distraught. The outcome may have been the same but nevertheless...” The pair said they are “shocked” that it is legal to hit a cat and drive away without informing anyone.

Currently, UK law requires motorists to stop and report collisions with dogs, but not cats. In 2022, a petition was launched to make it a legal requirement for drivers to report traffic accidents involving cats. The petition garnered 102,436 signatures, and triggered a debate in the UK parliament. However, in February last year, a Government spokesperson announced that the law would not be changed, and said: “The Government has no plans to make it an offence to drive off after hitting a cat. A focus for this Government is to make roads safer for all users, which will in turn reduce the risk to all animals.

Timmy is the brother of Mr Spock, a cat who has become well-known for making regular visits to local doorsteps, student flats and shop floors in Marchmont. His owners run a Facebook page, detailing the adventures of Mr Spock and his two siblings.

The family are urging anyone who saw the collision, which occurred near the Avenue Store in Blackford, to come forward. They can be contacted via their Facebook page.

