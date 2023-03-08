Gritters have been spreading salt around Edinburgh and the Lothians as temperatures drop to freezing – but have you noticed their hilarious names?

Since 2017, BEAR Scotland have been naming their winter fleet of 240 salt spreaders and de-icer sprayers. In previous years, names have included tributes to celebrities and plays on song lyrics and Scottish phrases, from ‘Andy McFlurry’ and ‘Lew-Ice Capaldi’, to ‘Gonnae Snow Dae That’ and ‘Yes Sir, Ice Can Boogie’.

Two gritters operating in the South-East Scotland area currently pay tribute to two Edinburgh legends - 'Sir Salter Scott’ and ‘Snow Connery’. The late Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir has also been honoured with a salt sprayer named after his motor neurone disease charity – ‘My Name’5 Doddie’. Other names from this year’s fleet include ‘Licence to Chill’, ‘I Want to Break Freeze' and ‘Always Be Grit-full’. Some of the titles were chosen by children at local primary schools, who competed for a chance to name the gritters.

Gritters in Edinburgh and the Lothians have been given funny names.

While Scotland started the trend, other countries have also started naming their gritters. In the US state of Minnesota, some of the snowplows are called Plowy McPlowface, No Mr. Ice Guy, Edward Blizzardhands, and Ctrl Salt Delete. Keep reading to find out the best funny names of gritters tackling adverse weather in Edinburgh and across Scotland.

Here are the hilarious names of gritters in South East Scotland:

Salty, Grit A Bit, My Name’5 Doddie, I Want to Break Freeze, Mega Melter, I’m shovelin’, Always Be Grit-full, Scotland’s Bravest Gritter, Blizzard BEAR, Basil Salty, Polar Patroller, Snow Dozer, Licence to Chill, Sir Salter Scott, Snow Connery, Nitty Gritty, Grit-Tok, The Incredible Ice BEAR, Walter The Salter, BFG – Big Friendly Gritter, BEAR-illiant

Here are funny names of other Scottish gritters: