Edinburgh could finally see heavy snow on Thursday and Friday, after days of Met Office weather warnings.

On Monday, the Met Office issued five days of yellow weather alerts and they predicted the Capital would be covered in the white stuff by the end of the week.

Tuesday saw flurries of snow in parts in Edinburgh, and if the forecasters are correct, the worst of the weather is yet to come.

Before then, Wednesday will be another cold day with sunny spells, but a few light snow showers are possible. The minimum temperature will be -3°C, with highs of around 3°C.

The Met Office’s early morning radar showed an area of rain moving in from the south and west which was starting to turn increasingly to sleet and snow as it pushed north and east.

The conditions, which have been attributed to an Arctic blast, are expected to bring more snow and ice throughout the UK, the Met Office said.

The forecasting body’s chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said the weather could cut off rural communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days.

A number of national severe warnings for snow and ice were issued, with the Met Office saying further warnings, or updates to the current warnings, are “very likely”.

Mr Lehnert said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, with the UK under an Arctic maritime air mass.

“Snow could lead to some travel disruption, with a chance some rural communities in the north could be cut off.

“The focus for the snow moves to southern England and South Wales tomorrow and some may wake up to a few centimetres of snow, with the south coast and far south-west likely to see a mix of rain and sleet. Further snow and hail showers are also expected along northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey detailed weather changes over the second half of the week.

She said: “Through Thursday and Friday the snow risk spreads, to central and northern areas of the UK.”

Ms Caughey added: “Parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England are expected to see the worst of the conditions develop from early on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing snow arrive through Thursday afternoon.

“Snow across the northern half of the UK will persist through much of Friday, while further south, any snow will turn back to rain through Thursday afternoon and evening.