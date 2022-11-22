Network Rail is set to upgrade key infrastructure with major engineering works across Scotland over the festive period. Near Edinburgh works are due to start on December 26 and will run until January 2. A range of track, drainage and signalling improvements will be completed in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Dundee.

Most work will be carried out while trains aren’t running, the operator said. But track renewals at Slateford over the New Year and significant works at Dundee will mean that some passenger and freight services will be hit. Revellers could face being stranded in the capital after the celebrations – the first in Edinburgh since the Covid pandemic.

On New Year’s Day, LNER and CrossCountry services won’t operate between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central. And there will be no New Year's Day trains running north of Edinburgh on LNER or CrossCountry. ScotRail doesn’t operate any services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Engineering works hit Scotland’s Railway over Christmas and New Year

Carstairs junction – a key route linking Glasgow and Edinburgh to London, will be closed on Boxing Day for signalling and overhead line improvement works and again on New Year's Day for signalling and drainage work. Teams will work continuously from late on Hogmanay through until 13.00 on Monday January 2.

Network Rail said the installation of new sections of track and modern signalling at the critical junction for Scotland’s network will speed up journeys between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Work over both Christmas and New Year will also keep the operator on track with preparations for the construction of a new track layout in 2023.