Edinburgh traffic: Drivers facing delays on Edinburgh City Bypass as emergency services attend to A720 crash
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists told to expect delays on Edinburgh City Bypass after crash
Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass were facing delays after a crash on Saturday afternoon (May 25).
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision, which happened at around 2.15pm at the Calder Junction Westbound.
Motorists were warned to take care and expect delays as emergency services attended to the incident.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Traffic Scotland wrote: “A720 Westbound is currently experiencing delays of approx 14 minutes due to a collision. Minimal delays Eastbound.
“Please take care on approach and use alternative routes.”
More to follow.