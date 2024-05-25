Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists told to expect delays on Edinburgh City Bypass after crash

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass were facing delays after a crash on Saturday afternoon (May 25).

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision, which happened at around 2.15pm at the Calder Junction Westbound.

Motorists were warned to take care and expect delays as emergency services attended to the incident.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Traffic Scotland wrote: “A720 Westbound is currently experiencing delays of approx 14 minutes due to a collision. Minimal delays Eastbound.

“Please take care on approach and use alternative routes.”