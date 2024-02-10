Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rail passengers have been warned to expect disruption this weekend due to major engineering works.

The work is taking place between Edinburgh and Perth via Stirling on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 February, closing all lines. Routes affected include the main eastern coastline LNER between London Kings Cross and Inverness. ScotRail services between Glasgow Central, Edinburgh and Perth, Aberdeen and Inverness will also face some disruption.

Passengers travelling between Edinburgh and London have been urged to plan ahead as services will finish earlier than normal.

Passengers face disruption on LNER trains between London Kings Cross and Inverness on Saturday and Sunday. ScotRail journeys between Glasgow Central, Edinburgh and Perth, Aberdeen and Inverness will be hit. Photo by Ken Jack/Getty Images

Services between Edinburgh to Inverness via Stirling will see some services diverted to run via Fife, with revised times at Edinburgh. National Rail advised that some services will operate between Perth and Inverness only. However, replacement bus services will be provided for services from Edinburgh for stations between Perth and Inverness.

ScotRail said buses will replace trains between Edinburgh and Perth via Stirling.

Meanwhile, LNER services between Edinburgh, Glasgow and up to Aberdeen will run as normal. LNER services to and from Inverness will be diverted to run on an alternative route due to the works.

