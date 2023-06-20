Edinburgh tram passengers were forced to abandon their journeys due to the track being blocked by a parked van.

The tram travelling down Leith Walk couldn’t go any further due to the parked vehicle causing obstruction on Tuesday afternoon, June 20. It comes after locals have posted photos and videos in recent weeks of vehicles parking on the pavement and sticking out over the tracks, causing trams to be delayed or journeys abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One passenger said: “This was my first time using the trams so it was a bit disappointing to have to get off and catch a bus – especially when we were told it was because a van parked too close to the track. I appreciate the tram to Newhaven is relatively new and stuff like this is out of their control but I hope people who block the track are getting a hefty fine – because it added a good 20 mins of faff onto my journey and no doubt was more inconvenient for people who had appointments etc. I heard another van blocked the tram last week on Constitution Street… if it keeps going on i wouldn’t say it’s a good look for the tram project”

Another recent incident involving a vehicle blocking tram in Edinburgh's Leith Walk

The passenger said the tram the driver told them their tickets would be accepted on any bus to finish off their journey, but when they tried to do so the bus driver told them their single tickets were not applicable. They said: “He let me on… but it would be better if the tram and bus drivers were singing off the same hymn sheet when it comes to situations like this.”

Leith councillor Susan Rae said vehicles parking poorly frequently caused delayed or stopped trams and branded it ‘unacceptable’. The Greens councillor said it should lead to a crackdown. Councillor Rae said: “I’ve seen a few incidents like today with bad and inconsiderate parking delaying the trams. I’m at a loss as to understand why drivers are doing it. It seems to be frequent.

"Today a van hadn’t parked in the space properly. It had driven in and abandoned the vehicle at an angle. It’s completely unacceptable to hold up an entire transport network. Drivers must be fully aware of the risk that they are taking when they do it. A local campaigner approached an Audi driver last week who had blocked the tracks and they just didn’t care when approached about it. My hope would be for more severe enforcement. I will be suggesting that this should be considered a criminal offence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad