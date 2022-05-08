Key information for ScotRail passengers travelling to and from Edinburgh amid service disruption

Services have been impacted by a train derailment and drivers taking unofficial action in a pay dispute.

The operator said it was experiencing "substantial train crew shortages” from the disruption and Covid.

Travellers face disruption today after an empty train came off the tracks at Coatbridge on a secondary Glasgow-Edinburgh line via Bathgate late on Friday.

Here’s some key information for passengers to and from Edinburgh today – including line details and compensation available.

What ScotRail routes are running to Edinburgh?

The main Edinburgh - Glasgow Queen Street route via Falkirk High is running as normal today.

ScotRail tweeted that the majority of services on this route are running with eight carriages.

Services between Helensburgh & Edinburgh will run at the times below with four replacement buses operating between Shettleston and Bathgate.

xx55 Helensburgh – Shettleston xx15 Shettleston – Helensburgh xx05 Bathgate – Edinburgh xx09 Edinburgh – Bathgate (after 1000)

Can you claim compensation and what if you cannot travel today?

ScotRail have tweeted details on refunds/compensation available to passengers.

If the disruption means you are unable to travel, passengers can claim a full refund on your ticket by visiting this section of the ScotRail website.

ScotRail have also reminded passengers that compensation is also available if services arrive 30 minutes later than planned, but tickets will need to be retained. If passing through ticket gates you may be required to speak to a member of staff to ensure the ticket is retained.

What have ScotRail said about the disruption?

ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson said: “We’re sorry to customers who are experiencing disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.

“Engineers are on site and working round the clock to get the train back on the tracks and return services to normal as quickly as possible.

"However, we’re expecting some disruption for the remainder of the weekend.”

Mr Simpson added: "We are expecting a driver shortage over the coming days, which means some services will be cancelled.

"Customers are asked to check their journey before travelling by downloading the ScotRail app or visiting scotrail.co.uk.

"We are reliant on drivers working overtime – known as rest day working – because of delays to training new drivers caused by the pandemic.