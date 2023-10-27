The work on the crossing over Firth of Forth comes as the country is set to be battered by heavy rain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kincardine bridge will be closed over the weekend for major demolition and reconstruction works.

The A985 over the bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions from 8pm on Friday, October 27 until 6am on Monday, October 30. The east footway will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists as part of the project, which will replace an 80-metre section of the bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Scotland is set to be battered by more heavy rain in the aftermath of Storm Babet. If the works are delayed due to adverse weather, the closure will take place on the following weekend, from November 3 to 6 instead. During the closure, a diversion route will be signposted between Higgins Neuk Roundabout and the A985 east of Kincardine, via the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge and the A977.

Photo: Stuart McCandless, Creative Commons

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s unit bridges manager, said: “The replacement of the southern piled viaduct will help to ensure the Kincardine Bridge’s long-term availability for service as a key trunk route. Balfour Beatty are now ready to connect the temporary bridge that will allow traffic to continue using the A985 over the Kincardine Bridge during the replacement works. This is an important milestone that will allow work to proceed on demolishing and reconstructing the substandard southern piled viaduct.

“Traffic modelling suggests that by maintaining two-way traffic during construction, no significant delays will occur, although some lane closures and limited full closures will be required. We’ll continue to keep the public informed as this major project progresses.”