The weekend will be chilly and cloudy with some heavy rain.

Edinburgh is set for a chilly and wet weekend as the clocks turn back for winter. It comes after exceptionally wet and windy conditions have severely affected much of the country since Thursday, causing the Met Office to issue a red weather warning alongside a number of amber warnings.

Met Office and the BBC predict more wet weather for the Capital over the weekend and into early next week, which will impact travel and cause some disruption to services to and from Edinburgh.

LNER have revealed there will be extremely limited train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen from Friday to Monday, while a speed restriction put in place by Network Rail will create “significant disruption” to it’s services. ScotRail said: “Customers travelling between Edinburgh or Glasgow & Aberdeen/Inverness will need to change at Perth, for travel to Inverness, or Dundee for travel to Aberdeen.”

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Flood warnings have been issued as the yellow weather warning for persistent rain has been extended until Sunday in some parts of the country including Dundee and Angus, Tayside and Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

Friday

Friday is predicted to be overcast in the Capital until lunchtime with a chance of light showers in the afternoon. According to the BBC, it will be cloudy skies throughout the afternoon and outbreaks of showery rain and highs of 11 to 12 degrees. The evening will be cloudy across the east with outbreaks of rain, some turning heavy between 7pm and 8pm, with lows of between 6 and 9 degrees.

Saturday

Saturday will be an unsettled and increasingly windy day with cloud and sunny spells. The morning will see a chilly start to the day with a chance of occasionally heavy rain in east turning lighter and more patchy through the morning. Brisk southeast winds are forecast, with a maximum temperature of 10 degrees. Clouds will lift by lunchtime with some sunny intervals early in the afternoon. But it is to be overcast again by early evening with lows of 9 degrees.

Sunday

