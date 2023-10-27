News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Edinburgh weather: Day by day Edinburgh forecast as heavy rain set to batter country

The weekend will be chilly and cloudy with some heavy rain.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh is set for a chilly and wet weekend as the clocks turn back for winter. It comes after exceptionally wet and windy conditions have severely affected much of the country since Thursday, causing the Met Office to issue a red weather warning alongside a number of amber warnings.

Met Office and the BBC predict more wet weather for the Capital over the weekend and into early next week, which will impact travel and cause some disruption to services to and from Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LNER have revealed there will be extremely limited train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen from Friday to Monday, while a speed restriction put in place by Network Rail will create “significant disruption” to it’s services. ScotRail said: “Customers travelling between Edinburgh or Glasgow & Aberdeen/Inverness will need to change at Perth, for travel to Inverness, or Dundee for travel to Aberdeen.”

Most Popular
Photo: Lisa FergusonPhoto: Lisa Ferguson
Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Flood warnings have been issued as the yellow weather warning for persistent rain has been extended until Sunday in some parts of the country including Dundee and Angus, Tayside and Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

Friday

Friday is predicted to be overcast in the Capital until lunchtime with a chance of light showers in the afternoon. According to the BBC, it will be cloudy skies throughout the afternoon and outbreaks of showery rain and highs of 11 to 12 degrees. The evening will be cloudy across the east with outbreaks of rain, some turning heavy between 7pm and 8pm, with lows of between 6 and 9 degrees.

Saturday

Saturday will be an unsettled and increasingly windy day with cloud and sunny spells. The morning will see a chilly start to the day with a chance of occasionally heavy rain in east turning lighter and more patchy through the morning. Brisk southeast winds are forecast, with a maximum temperature of 10 degrees. Clouds will lift by lunchtime with some sunny intervals early in the afternoon. But it is to be overcast again by early evening with lows of 9 degrees.

Sunday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday will be cloudy, wet and chilly with brisk south easterly winds. Heavy rain is forecast between 10am and 3pm and again between 5pm and 6pm, but the evening will see lighter showers with lows of around 8 degrees.

Related topics:EdinburghMet OfficeLNERBBCAberdeen