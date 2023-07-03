Edinburgh residents were given a Monday morning wake-up call with a difference when a practice procession made its way down the Royal Mile at 5am.

Locals in the Old Town were disturbed by the loud noises of beating drums and marching horses, which were part of rehearsals ahead of King Charles’ visit to the Capital. Soldiers marched along the Mile, practising for the royal visit. One local, who was woken by the noise, shared a video of the procession, writing: “Just your standard pre-5am Royal Mile alarm call”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly-crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Edinburgh this week, for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died in September. Several events will be held to celebrate the King's coronation on Wednesday, July 5, including a ‘People’s Procession’ of around 100 people from Edinburgh Castle to St Giles’ Cathedral and a Royal Procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’. The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – a crown, sceptre and sword of state – at a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at the cathedral. There will also be a fly-past by the Red Arrows.

Preparations for King Charles visit to Edinburgh have begun, with a practise procession on the Royal Mile. (Photo credit: Matt Donlan)

Several road closures will be in place throughout the Capital for the events. Edinburgh Council has warned locals of disruption in the city, and said that the Old Town and surrounding streets may be “extremely busy”. Lord Lieutenant Robert Aldridge said: "The eyes of the world will be upon us once again as we mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla. I’m quite sure it will be another proud day for the Capital.