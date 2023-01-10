News you can trust since 1873
M8 crash: Three vehicle collision closes M8 at Livingston junction outside Edinburgh

By Ian Swanson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
There was still queuing traffic some time after the road was reopened.
There were serious delays on the M8 on Tuesday morning (January 10) after a three vehicle collision closed the eastbound carriageway.

The crash happened during rush hour between Junction 4 for the A801 at Whitburn and Junction 3 for the A899, Livingston Road. The carriageway was closed at Junction 3 and motorists were advised to take alternative routes.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and all lanes were reopened by around 9.30am. But there was still queuing traffic as a result of the incident for some time. Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.

