There was still queuing traffic some time after the road was reopened.

There were serious delays on the M8 on Tuesday morning (January 10) after a three vehicle collision closed the eastbound carriageway.

The crash happened during rush hour between Junction 4 for the A801 at Whitburn and Junction 3 for the A899, Livingston Road. The carriageway was closed at Junction 3 and motorists were advised to take alternative routes.

