M8 crash: Three vehicle collision closes M8 at Livingston junction outside Edinburgh
Three-vehicle crash near Livingston turn-off on the M8
There were serious delays on the M8 on Tuesday morning (January 10) after a three vehicle collision closed the eastbound carriageway.
The crash happened during rush hour between Junction 4 for the A801 at Whitburn and Junction 3 for the A899, Livingston Road. The carriageway was closed at Junction 3 and motorists were advised to take alternative routes.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and all lanes were reopened by around 9.30am. But there was still queuing traffic as a result of the incident for some time. Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.