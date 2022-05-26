Midlothian trains cancelled

The rail operator introduced a temporary timetable on Monday, leaving some Midlothian commuters in difficulty trying to get to and from work in Edinburgh. Services operating between the city, Newtongrange and Gorebridge have been reduced from 63 a day to just 30.
Craig Hoy, Conservative MSP for South Scotland, is hoping to raise the issue in Parliament and has written to Scotrail’s chief executive and Scottish Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth, calling for clarity on the situation and a restoration of services.
Scotrail was acquired by the Scottish Government last month. It has had to axe services due to a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working, following a ballot for industrial action over pay by union ASLEF.
Craig said: “Midlothian rail services have already been decimated by Scotrail and the Scottish Government. Now frequent rail travellers and season ticket holders have been left high-and-dry by this decision and many are being forced to resort back to taking the car to work.
“The Scottish Government has committed to achieving net-zero by 2045, but just one month into owning Scotrail we are already seeing indefinite service cuts. This will cause untold misery to commuters who are only just getting back to work.”