Midlothian trains cancelled

The rail operator introduced a temporary timetable on Monday, leaving some Midlothian commuters in difficulty trying to get to and from work in Edinburgh. Services operating between the city, Newtongrange and Gorebridge have been reduced from 63 a day to just 30.

Craig Hoy, Conservative MSP for South Scotland, is hoping to raise the issue in Parliament and has written to Scotrail’s chief executive and Scottish Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth, calling for clarity on the situation and a restoration of services.

Scotrail was acquired by the Scottish Government last month. It has had to axe services due to a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working, following a ballot for industrial action over pay by union ASLEF.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock photo of a train at Newtongrange Station. Picture Ian Rutherford

Craig said: “Midlothian rail services have already been decimated by Scotrail and the Scottish Government. Now frequent rail travellers and season ticket holders have been left high-and-dry by this decision and many are being forced to resort back to taking the car to work.