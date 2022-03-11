Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

It’s part of a new bus station management system which includes live updates on disruption, delays and events and larger displays for people with visual impairments, which connect via Bluetooth to the RNIB React smart device app to read out departures.

Some screens feature multiple languages. And interactive “wayfinding” signage has also been installed to help users plan their onward journeys, with routes, travel updates and tourist information.

Work to upgrade the city's on-street 400 real-time passenger information signs at bus stops, including the addition of more signs, will also begin this year, as part of the same contract.

More than 9,000 bus and coach services pass through the bus station every month, departing to destinations across Scotland and the UK.

The new system distributes the real-time information to displays inside and outside the station, as well as to Traveline Scotland, neighbouring local authorities, bus operators and local business parks.

Transport convener Lesley Macinnes says the new system will transform customers' experience.

Council transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: “There is no doubt the new management system will transform the experience for anyone travelling through the bus station. Not only is journey information much clearer and more accessible, but upgrades will really help people making onward trips around Edinburgh. By delivering a truly integrated, efficient service, these changes make travel by bus an attractive choice, which is central to our net zero target.”

Vice-convener Karen Doran added: “We hope projects like this will give more passengers and visitors the confidence to choose travel by bus.”

