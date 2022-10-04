Police in the Borders probe 'unexplained death' after body found in River Tweed named as missing woman Michelle Pettie
The body of a woman found in the River Tweed has been identified as Michelle Pettie, who was previously reported missing in Melrose.
Police confirmed that the body found in the river at Lowood Bridge, Melrose, has been formally identified as 45-year-old Michelle Pettie.
Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained, and are carrying out enquiries.
Michelle had been missing from the Melrose area since Saturday, September 3.
Police in the Scottish Borders appealed to the public in their efforts to trace her, after her family and friends became increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and safety.
Her body was discovered at around 12.20pm on Sunday, 25 September.