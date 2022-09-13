Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Major roads will be closed for the cortege to make its way from St Giles Cathedral and out along Queenferry Road and people planning to watch it pass were advised to plan ahead.

Members of the public will continue to file past the Queen’s coffin as it lies at rest in St Giles today, but it is understood the doors of the cathedral will close at around 3pm before the cortege leaves for the airport around 4.30pm. It will then be flown to London, where it will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days ahead of the state funeral next Monday.

The route to the airport will go via Johnstone Terrace, Lothian Road, Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge and Queensferry Road, Maybury Road and Turnhouse Road.

A full closure of the A90 corridor and all adjoining roads will be phased in from 1pm, starting with the A90 city-bound from Barnton junction. The westbound A90 from Dean Bridge to Barnton and all side roads off Queensferry Road will close from 3pm.

The Barnton and Maybury junctions and Maybury Road will be fully closed from 5pm and will reopen as soon as the cortege has passed through. Other routes will be reopened as soon as crowds have dispersed and it is deemed safe to do so but all are expected to be open by 6.30pm.

The authorities warned there would also be a significant impact on public transport services across the city and on surrounding trunk roads including the M8 and the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The Queen's coffin will be flown from Edinburgh airport to London later today,

Transport Scotland had advised people to work from home today if possible to avoid long delays.

The city council advised people to check the council’s website, which is being updated with details of road closures and other public transport information.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “As a city, we will look back with immense pride at the role we’ve played in hosting these momentous events as the world looked on. As we say farewell to Her Majesty, and welcome our new sovereign King Charles III, I want to pay tribute to the incredible support shown by the public and our communities over the past few days, truly capturing the spirit of the Queen and her connection to Scotland and Edinburgh.