Scottish Conservatives claim nationalised ScotRail will become ‘CalMac on wheels’

Challenging Nicola Sturgeon over the merits of the switch at First Minister’s Questions, he said: “We know the SNP is no good at running things – you just have to look at the ferries for that.

"Given that fiasco, rail passengers should be worried that ‘Nat-rail’ will turn out to be CalMac on wheels.

"Rising fares, service cuts and ticket office closures – what part of that is an improvement?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail returns to public ownership on Friday - exactly 25 years after it was privatised. Picture: John Devlin

However, Nicola Sturgeon described the change of ScotRail control from Dutch state railways offshoot Abellio as a “very significant milestone” and a “historic moment”.

She said ScotRail fares were on average 20 per cent cheaper than in England.

The First Minister said improvements had already been made, such as new stations being opened across the country since 2009 with five more to follow over the next three years at Reston, East Linton, Cameron Bridge, Leven and Dalcross, near Inverness Airport.

She said a “national conversation” would be launched later in the spring for staff and passengers “to contribute to the future vision for Scotland’s Railway [ScotRail and track owner Network Rail] and “help shape this new beginning for ScotRail”.

ScotRail was privatised on 1 April 1997 with National Express winning the first post-British Rail franchise, followed by Aberdeen-based FirstGroup.

Passengers will see virtually no immediate changes from Friday other than Abellio signs being removed from trains and stations.

ScotRail follows LNER in being transferred to public hands after the cross-Border operator was taken over by the UK Government following the collapse of a franchise with Virgin Trains led by Perth-based Stagecoach.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), the biggest in ScotRail, said it would hold a “day of action” in Glasgow on Friday “to call on the Scottish Government to create a properly-funded rail operator that delivers for passengers, communities, and workers.”

It said ministers “must ensure its new public sector operator breaks with past notions that rail jobs, services and ticket offices should be cut in pursuit of ‘efficiencies’”.

The union said this “sustained” investment was essential to help persuade people from cars to rail to meet the Scottish Government’s climate change targets.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “As ScotRail enters public ownership, something RMT has long campaigned for, the Scottish Government now has the opportunity to break with the past and instead recognise the central role ScotRail has to play in meeting its climate change targets and invest in creating an affordable, accessible, reliable and improved rail network.”

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association, which represents ScotRail office staff sad the change would mean “Scotland’s railway can finally be run in the public interest”.

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: “The last 25 years has seen too many decisions made that serve shareholders rather than the public – decisions like laying off the engineering staff who service and maintain trains, which contributed to the awful winter of delays in 2018.

“We must ensure any decisions made in the future are made in the public interest.

"That’s why I’m calling for the new board of ScotRail to have passenger, local authorities and workers representatives on it.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.