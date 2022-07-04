Guns N’ Roses play Glasgow Green on Tuesday (July 5), with doors opening at 4.30pm, while Paolo Nutini, The Strokes, and Lewis Capaldi headline TRNSMT on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 8-10, respectively.
The gates at TRNSMT open at 12pm each day.
ScotRail is urging customers heading to the events to travel early if they can, allow plenty of time for their journey, and to consider their travel options when heading home.
Due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains out of Glasgow city centre after 11pm on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday night.
These are:
23:05 Glasgow Central to Neilston
23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride
23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock
23:22 Glasgow Central to Stirling
23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr
23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley
There will be no trains departing Glasgow city centre after TRNSMT ends at 11pm on Sunday, July 10.
ScotRail is advising customers that space on board the last services each night is limited, and no rail replacement transport is available, so customers should plan ahead, check their entire journey, and know what alternative modes of transport are available to them.
Fans travelling to TRNSMT on Saturday and Sunday from the North and South West Scotland may see buses replace trains for part of their journey due to Network Rail engineering work between Inverness and Aberdeen, and between Dumfries and Kilmarnock.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We have another busy week of live music in Glasgow with Guns N’ Roses and then TRNSMT at Glasgow Green, and we’re urging customers travelling to the events to plan ahead, to check their entire journey, and to know their travel options.“Due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains departing the city centre after Guns N’ Roses on Tuesday night, and on the Friday and Saturday of TRNSMT.“Customers going to TRNSMT on Sunday should be aware that there will be no trains after the event, so please check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available.”