The UK festival season is well underway, with Glastonbury and Wireless both taking place in the last few weeks. Now, it’s Scotland’s turn to play host with TRNSMT in Glasgow Green.

The festival has a daily capacity of 50,000 attendees spread over three days, with an average total attendance of around 120,000. After a year off due to the pandemic in 2020, TRNSMT returned with a bang last year and now is back with another all-star line-up, including a number of Scottish headliners. Here’s what you need to know about the Scottish festival and how you can still get involved.

Who's in the TRNSMT line up?

Headlining TRNSMT 2022 will be Scots Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi, as well as New York band The Strokes. These musicians will joined by the likes of The Snuts, Jimmy Eat World, Foals, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., Sigrid, and Beabadoobee between the festival’s dates of Friday 8th July and Sunday 10th July 2022.

You can see the full line-up across all four stages on TRNSMT’s website.

How to get TRSNMT tickets

Festival goers attend TRNSMT 2021, the first year back after the pandemic. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

As of Monday July 4th, there are still some tickets available to buy, including three-day weekend passes and single day passes for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Single day tickets start from £80.15 each, while three-day passes start from £182.50, plus booking fee.

How to watch TRNSMT 2022 at home

If you aren’t there in person, you can still watch much of the live music for yourself from the comfort of your own home. BBC Scotland BBC Alba will both present the highlights from the festival on Saturday and Sunday this weekend,

On Saturday July 9th, coverage will start from 10pm and last until midnight, and start from 9pm on Sunday July 10th on BBC One Scotland. Edith Bowman will be live from the festival grounds, introducing some of the best performances from throughout the weekend at Glasgow Green.