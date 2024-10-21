Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large tree branch has blown over in The Meadows in Edinburgh after gale force winds struck the capital last night.

Images from the scene show that part of a tree has collapsed across Boys Brigade Walk, blocking access for pedestrians. A lamppost on the path has also been destroyed and can be seen on its side.

A tree has fallen along Boys Brigade Walk in the Meadows in Edinburgh | NW

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office, warning people that strong winds would affect the whole of Scotland.

Pictures from the scene show damage caused from the fallen tree branch | NW

According to the Met Office wind speeds in Edinburgh fluctuated between 44mph and 54mph between 5pm and 11pm on Sunday.

The weekend saw Princes Street Gardens close to the public as a precaution and both Edinburgh Castle and Craigmillar Castle closed early on Sunday due to high winds.

The City of Edinburgh Council has been approached for comment.