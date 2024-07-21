Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Truckfest is returning to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre in August - a two-day programme packed with thrilling motoring experiences featuring monster trucks, BMX and trucking events all within a dazzling arena stunt show.

For more than 40 years, the family-friendly event has offered one of the most diverse and wide-ranging exhibitions of the haulage and trucking industry, featuring incredible trucks of all shapes and sizes including American rigs, customised trucks, emergency vehicles and vintage trucks.

Here is everything you need to know about Truckfest 2024.

When is Truckfest 2024?

Truckfest returns to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre on Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4.

What events are planned for this year?

Audiences can look forward to revelling in car-crushing monster truck action which sees the return of fan favourites Swamp Thing and Slingshot. Brave individuals can even become part of the action by taking a ride in the real Slingshot truck.

Broke FMX, the UK’s top-ranked freestyle motocross riders will take flight, performing heart-stopping tricks the likes of which are usually only seen on TV.

Fans of the hit reality TV show Ice Road Truckers also have plenty to be excited about, as legendary trucker Todd Dewey joins this year’s event as a special celebrity guest. There will also be a competition for one lucky participant to have their truck airbrushed for free by Kev at Nimbus Airbrush Art. You can enter the competition now via the Truckfest website.

As always, the event will showcase a diverse range of vehicles including American rigs, customised trucks, emergency vehicles and vintage trucks.

How do I get tickets and how much are they?

You can buy tickets by visiting the Truckfest website. Tickets bought in advance cost £18 for adults and £10 for children aged five to 15. A family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) costs £46. Children under five can enter for free.

Tickets purchased on the day increase to £25 for adults, £15 for children and a family ticket will cost £65.

Camping tickets

Visitors can also choose to camp onsite with a family camping pass (2 adults and 2 children) costing £175 if purchased in advance. This price rises to £220 on the day. For a full list of camping ticket prices you can visit the company website.

Camping tickets include spaces for a tent and car, caravan and car or a motorhome. The ticket includes entry into the event for the duration of the weekend. There are toilet and showering facilities on site and dogs are welcome.

What time to the gates open?

Saturday, August 3

Gates open at 9am for ticket holders and 9.30am for people purchasing tickets on the day. Last admission is 3pm with the event expected to finish at 5.30pm.

Sunday, August 4

Gates open at 9am for ticket holders and 9.30am for people purchasing tickets on the day. Last admission is 3pm with the event expected to finish at 2.15pm, with the event expected to finish at 4.15pm.

How do I get there?

You can enter EH28 8NB into your Sat Nav to find the event. The Royal Highland Centre sits off Glasgow Road (A8) between Newbridge roundabout and the A8/Airport roundabout, one of the main routes into the city.

All shows held at the Royal Highland Centre are signposted from all major routes. Access to the venue is from A8/Airport roundabout on to the Eastfield Road. From there signposts are visible directing you to the venue along Fairview Road onto Ingliston Road.

Due to the close proximity of the airport, balloons and drones are not allowed on site. No Hi-Abs can be extended above a 10m elevation.

Parking costs £10 per vehicle and card payment is preferred.