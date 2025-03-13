Edinburgh Trump: Footage shows the moment Trump plane lands at Edinburgh Airport

By Jessica Martin
Published 13th Mar 2025, 14:38 BST
Video shows the moment Trump’s Boeing 757 landed at Edinburgh Airport.

Footage shows the moment Donald Trump’s plane landed at Edinburgh Airport this morning (March 13).

YouTube account @SpottedEdi posted the footage to the platform.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Boeing 757, which touched down shortly before 10am, is believed to be carrying President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, The Scotsman reports.

Trump plane lands at Edinburgh Airport.placeholder image
Trump plane lands at Edinburgh Airport. | YouTube / @SpottedEDI

Eric Trump is a regular visitor to the Trump Turnberry resort in Ayrshire. He took over the running of his father’s golf businesses in 2017.

The reported visit to Scotland comes days after the resort was vandalised by pro-Palestine protesters.

Related topics:ScotlandVideoEdinburghEdinburgh AirportDonald Trump
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice