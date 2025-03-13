Edinburgh Trump: Footage shows the moment Trump plane lands at Edinburgh Airport
Video shows the moment Trump’s Boeing 757 landed at Edinburgh Airport.
Footage shows the moment Donald Trump’s plane landed at Edinburgh Airport this morning (March 13).
YouTube account @SpottedEdi posted the footage to the platform.
The Boeing 757, which touched down shortly before 10am, is believed to be carrying President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, The Scotsman reports.
Eric Trump is a regular visitor to the Trump Turnberry resort in Ayrshire. He took over the running of his father’s golf businesses in 2017.
The reported visit to Scotland comes days after the resort was vandalised by pro-Palestine protesters.