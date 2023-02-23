A mountain rescue team battled extreme weather conditions to rescue an injured hill walker who was stranded in the dark.

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue scrambled to help the woman who had broken her ankle while climbing Caerketton Hill, in the Pentland Hills, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, at around 5.45pm on Sunday. The woman, who is in her fifties, was stranded above Midlothian Snowsports Centre but the weather was too severe for a helicopter to reach her.

The team sprung into action after Police Scotland raised the alarm and used one of the ski tows to ‘bunny hop’ up the hill. But this was no small feat as the team of 15 rescuers were not wearing skis. They then used a stretcher as a sledge to transport the woman back down the dry ski slope.

Mountain rescue team used a ski tow to rescue hillwalker Photo: Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue

A spokesman for the team said: "Foul weather meant no helicopter could access the casualty site so the team prepped for the stretcher carry.

“The climber was close to the Hillend Ski slope and thanks to the ski centre staff our team members were able to use the ski tow to get up the hill. Once the casualty was on our stretcher the dry ski slope came into its own when we were able to use it to sledge the casualty down to the waiting ambulance at 20.30.”

"Remember, if you need the assistance of Mountain Rescue, dial 999 and ask for Police, then tell them you need help from Mountain Rescue.”

The team used dry slope to 'sledge' hillwalker down on stretcher