Two West Lothian women who are both expecting twins next month have formed a heart-warming friendship after discovering they live on same street.

Rebecca Walkingshaw and Kelly McKechnie, who are both due twin boys around the same time next month, were told by their respective midwives they would meet another twin mum at their antenatal group - but due to patient confidentiality, they were not given any more details.

But after a WhatsApp group was set up, Rebecca and Kelly started to message each other and were shocked by how much they had in common - with both sharing a similar due date, both moving into the same street in April, each being 30-years-old, and the pair even using the same East Calder cattery to house their pet cats whilst they moved house.

Rebecca Walkingshaw celebrated her baby shower at the weekend

Rebecca said: “It was exciting to learn to that there was another twin mum in the group but to hear that she lives on the same street, is the same age as me, and is due twin boys too is incredible. For both of us this is our first pregnancy - neither of us have twins running in the family so it was a shock for both of us.

“We started to contact each other separately on WhatsApp just in case the other parents didn’t want to hear about twins all the time - and it turned out we have both moved into the same street in Murieston just three days apart. It will be lovely to meet up and go for walks together.”

Meeting for the first time at an antenatal group last week, Rebecca and Kelly each said it was great to meet another twin mum who is going through the same experience.

Kelly said: “I felt like I had known her for ages - we’d only been speaking for about a week on WhatsApp at that point so it was really nice to meet her in person. We’ve made plans to pop over for cup of tea and things like that - she’s also offered to help me decorate the twins’ room.

“When you’re expecting twins, it’s very different from having one child - you have very different experiences. So when I found out there was another mum expecting twins I thought what a relief. Someone who knows exactly what I’m going through, who’s due at the exact same time as me and we can do it together.

“It’s nice knowing you have someone who is going through the same things you are. When I first found out I was pregnant with twins - I didn’t know anyone else who was pregnant so for a few months it was quite lonely and I wished that I knew someone who going through the same experience as me. But when I met Rebecca it was like everything fell into place and like a big weight was lifted.”

Rebecca and Kelly, who can see each other’s houses from their front door, said they now chat every day and discover ‘another spooky coincidence’ with every conversation. The pair recently discovered that they also have mutual friends from their childhoods and both their parents also live in the same area.

With their four wee ones arriving next month, both mums-to-be said they look forward to sharing the same maternity leave, during which they can arrange play dates and go on walks. But for now, the most special aspect of their unique bond is having someone supportive nearby.

Kelly said: “We’re both feeling the strain and the pressure of carrying around two babies so it’s nice that we can bounce off each other and share how we’re feeling.