West Lothian parents celebrate birth of twins, with one arriving on Christmas Eve and the other on Christmas Day
A West Lothian mum had an extra special surprise delivery this Christmas – with the birth of twins one month earlier than expected.
Adeeqa Parveen Ali, 31, and her partner Faisal Imran from Livingston had to make a festive dash to NHS Lothian’s St John’s Hospital, when she went into labour with twins four weeks early.
Baby boy Jami and baby girl Rumi were delivered at 23:44 and 00:27 last night and this morning, meaning the twins have different birthdays.
Jami weighed 5lb 8oz and Rumi weighed 4lb 2oz.
The babies were due to be born on the 20 January, but decided to make an early appearance.
The twins and their mum will spend a couple of days in hospital, because of their early arrival, before hopefully heading home in time for Hogmanay.
Adeeqa and Faisal are delighted with their surprise arrivals, who will join the couple’s eight-year-old daughter.