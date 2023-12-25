News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

West Lothian parents celebrate birth of twins, with one arriving on Christmas Eve and the other on Christmas Day

Christmas twins born on different days after arriving four weeks early
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th Dec 2023, 15:03 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2023, 15:03 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A West Lothian mum had an extra special surprise delivery this Christmas – with the birth of twins one month earlier than expected.

Adeeqa Parveen Ali, 31, and her partner Faisal Imran from Livingston had to make a festive dash to NHS Lothian’s St John’s Hospital, when she went into labour with twins four weeks early.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Baby boy Jami and baby girl Rumi were delivered at 23:44 and 00:27 last night and this morning, meaning the twins have different birthdays.

Baby boy Jami and baby girl Rumi were delivered at 23:44 and 00:27 last night and this morning, meaning the twins have different birthdays.Baby boy Jami and baby girl Rumi were delivered at 23:44 and 00:27 last night and this morning, meaning the twins have different birthdays.
Baby boy Jami and baby girl Rumi were delivered at 23:44 and 00:27 last night and this morning, meaning the twins have different birthdays.

Jami weighed 5lb 8oz and Rumi weighed 4lb 2oz.

The babies were due to be born on the 20 January, but decided to make an early appearance.

The twins and their mum will spend a couple of days in hospital, because of their early arrival, before hopefully heading home in time for Hogmanay.

Adeeqa and Faisal are delighted with their surprise arrivals, who will join the couple’s eight-year-old daughter.

Related topics:West LothianNHS LothianLivingston