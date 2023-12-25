Christmas twins born on different days after arriving four weeks early

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A West Lothian mum had an extra special surprise delivery this Christmas – with the birth of twins one month earlier than expected.

Adeeqa Parveen Ali, 31, and her partner Faisal Imran from Livingston had to make a festive dash to NHS Lothian’s St John’s Hospital, when she went into labour with twins four weeks early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby boy Jami and baby girl Rumi were delivered at 23:44 and 00:27 last night and this morning, meaning the twins have different birthdays.

Baby boy Jami and baby girl Rumi were delivered at 23:44 and 00:27 last night and this morning, meaning the twins have different birthdays.

Jami weighed 5lb 8oz and Rumi weighed 4lb 2oz.

The babies were due to be born on the 20 January, but decided to make an early appearance.

The twins and their mum will spend a couple of days in hospital, because of their early arrival, before hopefully heading home in time for Hogmanay.