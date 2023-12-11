Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car which then left the scene.

Police were called to Knightsridge Road East in Livingston at around 4.50pm on Saturday, December 9, following reports that a pedestrian had been the victim of a hit and run. The 79-year-old woman was hit by a red Dacia Sandero which then left the scene without stopping.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh were she remains in a stable condition. The road was closed to allow investigation to take place and later reopened at around 9pm. Police are now appealing for information that will help with them with ongoing enquiries.

The vehicle was subsequently traced and a 33-year-old woman was arrested in connection with road traffic offences but has since been released pending further enquiry.

Road Policing Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Enquiries into this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the crash to please contact us. I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams or home recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist us."