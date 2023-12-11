Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs continued their winning form this weekend as they took on Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Stadium. Martin Boyle’s 28th minute goal was all that would separate the sides but there was plenty of chaos to keep the fans entertained despite the limited number of goals.

As is so often seen in recent fixtures, VAR took its toll, taking up several minutes of play with Livingston being the unlucky victims and the aggrieved Lions player was quick to criticise the referee’s decision, claiming Grant Irivne to be ‘arrogant’ when not explaining the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kurtis Guthrie felt his struggling side were denied a massive chance to level from the spot when he went down in the box under pressure from Joe Newell. Irvine, however, waved away the protests and Guthrie did not hold back.

“It was 100 per cent a penalty but when you’re the little club playing the big club and the run is going against you, you just don’t get them”, criticised the 30-year-old.

“There’s nothing you can do, it’s just the way it goes up here.The ref gave a foul against me. And then when I asked him if he’d at least have a look back at it, he just said, ‘No’. It’s a waste of time.

“They want you to speak to them but then when you try to they’re not interested. People like that are just too arrogant. What’s the point in having the technology and not looking at it? They are the ones you have got to look at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guthrie, whose side suffered a seventh straight defeat, continued by saying: “In the position we are in, surely they understand the context that we’re fighting for points. I can’t understand it at all. The bigger teams get the decisions against the smaller teams and you see it all the time up here

“At this point now, I’m not even surprised. When they don’t give you an opportunity to even look at it and have no explanation as to why, it’s just ridiculous.”

When speaking about the foul against him, Guthrie said of the decision: “If I’m taking the ball in, I’m protecting the ball. If my leg is planted and someone comes through my standing leg, how is that initiating contact? Are you not meant to protect the football?

“That’s what the game is all about, getting your body in a good position so they have to go through you to get to the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad