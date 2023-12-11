Rangers penalty claim made as Hoops prepare for mass exodus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window is fast approaching with both Hibs and Hearts on the lookout to boost their squads ahead of the 2024 scheduling. Hearts have already made their transfer targets known with another right-back and further fire-power up front the main orders of the day.

The Jambos will certainly look at where their squad can be bolstered following an upsetting 2-1 defeat at Pittodrie over the weekend. Following a tremendous run of form in November, Naismith has since lost to both Rangers and Aberdeen in the space of a week and is not set for an easier ride as they prepare to take on Celtic at Parkhead this weekend.

Hibs, on the other hand, are enjoying fourth place in the league following a 1-0 win over Livingston and will hope to continue their bounce back as they take on St Johnstone this Saturday.

Following the weekend's action, here is all the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' transfer rivals...

Rangers penalty claim made

Dundee forward Amadou Bakayoko believes Rangers "always" get penalties, after a VAR-awarded spot-kick for the hosts in their weekend win over the Dark Blues at Ibrox (Daily Record). After going 1-0 up, the visitors came back to beat Dundee 3-1.

Jose Cifuentes was sent off in the 45+6th minute but Dundee were ultimately unable to capitalise on the extra man with the Gers once again granted a penalty.

Bakayoko, who scored Dundee's opener, said of James Tavernier's first-half goal: “I didn’t really get a good look at it but they always manage to get penalties, don’t they? It’s one of the things that happens here. We are a bit gutted about it but we just need to move on now and look forward to the next few games.”

Celtic told to target rival striker

Celtic lost 2-1 to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park over the weekend and Brendan Rodgers' side has now been told to target the Killies key man Danny Armstrong in the upcoming transfer window.

With the Celtic manager continually saying he needs to add quality to his squad, journalist Bill Leckie, has said that Rodgers should be looking at Danny Armstrong after the 26-year-old’s impressive display against his side yesterday (TBR Football).

Writing on The Scottish Sun, Leckie said of Armstrong: “No one’s going to tell me he wouldn’t have brought more to Celtic yesterday than Palma, Oh or Yang. No one’s going to tell me he isn’t worth a punt by one of our top two clubs."

Hoops prepare for mass exodus

Following his club's defeat in Kilmarnock, Rodgers has admitted that there are several players looking for an out when January's transfer season comes around. As reported by the Scottish Sun, The Northern Irishman said: "I wouldn’t comment on any specific player. This is the period where agents throw out names and links, so if I did it would be a long six weeks.

“But there are certainly names there. As a manager, you’d always prefer to get them in the sooner the better but we have the winter break and we won’t play until the middle of January.