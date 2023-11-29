Edinburgh emergency services launch rescue operation as injured person gets stranded at beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An injured walker became stranded at an Edinburgh beauty spot, sparking a major rescue operation.

After being alerted that a person had injured their foot, a crew from Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat and two ambulances rushed to Cramond Island at 10.28pm on Friday evening.

The lifeboat, with four volunteer crew members on board, launched into freezing darkness and made safe speed to the island. On arrival, two crew members made their way onto the island and located the casualty up a slight hill at the south side of the island.

A Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat crew and ambulances rushed to Cramond Island at 10.28pm on Friday after someone injured their foot and become stranded. Credit: RNLI/Queensferry RNLI

The casualty, not wanting to inconvenience anyone, had attempted to get themselves back to shore. As a regular visitor to Cramond Island they were experienced with checking the tide times and getting back to shore before the island cut off. However, due to their injury their progress was slowed and as a result the causeway had started to flood with water. They made an initial attempt to cross but got thigh deep in water and decided it was safer to turn back and call for help.

The casualty was assessed to have a very painful foot injury after their foot got caught between two rocks. They were given pain relief while plans were made to extract them from the island. The lifeboat collected two UK Coastguard personnel and two Scottish Ambulance Service SORT paramedics from Cramond Village and transported them out to the island to assist with moving the casualty.The casualty's condition was beginning to worsen with the effects of the freezing cold temperatures and having been in the water. They were wrapped up to increase their body temperature and transferred to a basket stretcher for safe removal.

The six personnel from the three emergency services carried the stretchered casualty down hill to the waiting lifeboat and placed the stretcher on board. They were then transported to Cramond Village and transferred into the care of the waiting Scottish Ambulance Service.

