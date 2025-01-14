Two Edinburgh restaurants named on list of '50 best steakhouses in Europe'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 50 best steakhouses in Europe have been named – and two of them can be found right here in Edinburgh.

Travel media company Big 7 Travel publishes its list of the best spots for steak annually. Introducing this year's Top 50, they said: “Steak is every meat eater's favourite indulgence – after all, what could be better than a perfectly seared, seasoned and succulent cut of steak cooked to your liking?

“Steak comes in many forms, from the classic ribeye and sirloin to the upmarket chateaubriand or filet mignon, the likes of which are usually only served at expert steakhouses. With so many cuts available, and varying levels of ‘doneness’, you may be stuck wondering where to start or where to go.

“These are the places that take the simple steak and, using expert methods and techniques, elevate it to a premium level that deserves international recognition”.

Placed at No.44 on the list is Frederick Street restaurant Miller & Carter, which Big & Travel says has “some of the best steaks in the country”.

The website adds: “You’ll likely be familiar with Miller & Carter as there are several restaurants across the UK, but the one in Edinburgh really is the best of the best. It has received prestigious awards and accolades thanks to their premium quality service and the butchering, 30-day ageing and cooking process of their beef”.

Faring even better is Kyloe on Rutland Street. Big 7 Travel says: The steaks here are a big deal, so much so that even the most particular and discerning among us will be impressed by their flavour, texture and sear.

“When you’re on the hunt for the same reliable and familiar taste of steak you’re used to in Edinburgh, you won’t want to pass up the opportunity to dine at Kyloe, where simplicity meets expertise to create something truly special and worth celebrating”.

You can see the full list of The 50 Best Steaks in Europe by visiting Big 7 Travel's website.