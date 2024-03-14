Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two firefighters were injured tackling a blaze at a block of flats in Leith this morning.

Shortly after 4am on Thursday, 14 March a large fire was reported in Breadalbane Street in the north of the city, sparking a massive emergency response.

Around 100 residents were safely evacuated from their homes.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were assessed at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service. They didn't require hospital treatment.

The fire initially spread to adjacent flats on the same floor and above, but is now contained to one area.

Photos and video show smoke still billowing out more than six hours later, as crews continued to try and extinguish the blaze.

One firefighter told the Evening News: "Many of us have been here all night. It's a massive operation and accessing the building from the street has been a challenge. Vehicles can't just drive up to the front."

Twelve fire appliances and specialist resources remain at the scene along with around 70 firefighters. An emergency service presence is expected throughout the day. The public has been urged to avoid the area.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Andy Girrity is the officer in charge. He said: “The fire is contained and firefighting operations remain ongoing to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“This has been a complex incident which involved the evacuation of a large number of people.

“Our crews have worked tirelessly to contain this fire and prevent further spread within the building.

“There is a large-scale emergency service presence and we will remain on the scene for a considerable time.